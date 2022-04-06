Manchester City and Pep Guardiola still have a long way to go: ‘Thinking about attacking better’

In the Champions League, the Citizens won the first leg 1–0 against Atlético. Everything could have been played in the return match.

This Tuesday in the Champions League, Manchester City almost fell into the trap of an over-restructuring and defensive Atletico Madrid (1-0). Mankunis relied on Kevin De Bruyne Big nights, scorers in the 70th minute.

raised the question at a press conference, in the comments raised by west francecity ​​coach pep guardiola analyzed where one of the keys to the second phase would lie: the offensive performance of his men.

“It was difficult to find space. We were patient, but we didn’t attack at the right pace. Luckily we scored. It’s a good result, we could have scored the second goal but 1-0 or 2-0, it doesn’t Don’t change much before going to Madrid. I don’t know what to expect from them when they return. They might be a little high, combine…