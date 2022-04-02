Manchester City beat Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League

Manchester City beat 2-0 burnley As a visitor, in the match of the 31st day of the Premier League. For Manchester City Kevin de Bruyne (after 5 minutes) and Ilke Gundogan (after 25 minutes) scored.

Manchester City will face Liverpool on the next date, while Burnley will face Norwich.

In the following graph you can see the team formation, changes, main events of the match and the standings.

Classification for the International Cup

The first four of the competition will enter the Champions League; The fifth will qualify for the Europa League and the sixth will qualify for the playoffs of the new Europa Conference League. For their part, the last three teams will go down to the championship.

