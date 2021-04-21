Manchester City ‘beat Liverpool to Brazilian teenager’

Manchester Metropolis beat Liverpool to the signature of Fluminense teenager Kayky, in response to a report.

Manchester Metropolis reportedly held off competitors from Premier League rivals Liverpool to safe a deal for Fluminense teenager Kayky.

The 17-year-old has scored twice and registered one help in eight appearances for his Brazilian membership, having made his skilled debut in March.

Man Metropolis haven’t formally confirmed a deal for the Brazilian, but it surely has been extensively reported that Pep Guardiola‘s aspect have secured his signature, with a transfer as a result of happen in January 2022.

In line with Globe Sports activities, Liverpool have been additionally within the teenager, with the Reds contacting his representatives to debate a possible change to Anfield.

Nonetheless, the report claims that Jurgen Klopp‘s aspect by no means made a proper provide for the teenager and have now missed out on a deal to their English rivals.

Man Metropolis may allegedly find yourself paying as a lot as £21.5m for Kayky as a result of varied add-ons.