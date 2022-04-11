Manchester City controls the race for the Premier League title

Although the draw at home against Liverpool keeps the championship fight open, the Citizens are the masters of their own destiny.

Manchester – It was epic, frantic and unpredictable until the very end, when Riyadh Mahrezo not only had the opportunity to win the match, but also had the opportunity to achieve the title of approx. Premier League, Instead, the footballer Manchester City sent the ball over the crossbar liverpool And the end result was a 2-2 draw which means we are no closer to knowing which of the two best teams is England The champion will be crowned.

It was a game that had everything, including a VAR interference for Raheem Sterling’s offside, to correctly cancel out a 63rd-minute goal. in that moment, liverpool Twice equal…