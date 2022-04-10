Manchester City EPL advantage draw with Liverpool

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (AP) – So much intensity, such a good margin, but nothing is settled. However, the destination of the Premier League title remains in the hands of Manchester City.

Liverpool will have to rely on slipping champions to clinch the trophy.

For the second time this season, a 2-2 draw between major rivals England left City one point ahead at the top of the standings on Sunday.

But Liverpool coming in from behind twice – Sadio Mane’s equalizer sealed the point in the second half at 47 seconds – does more than keep the title race pretty much alive. This convinced captain Jordan Henderson that Liverpool had the character and resilience to seize every moment in the remaining seven matches.

“You have to be prepared to suffer at times and stay on the front foot,”…