Manchester Metropolis are reportedly retaining an in depth eye on the scenario of Barcelona starlet Nico Gonzalez, who has impressed for the B workforce this season.

The 19-year-old – who primarily operates as a defensive midfielder – has rapidly settled into the Barcelona B workforce after progressing by means of the ranks on the La Masia academy.

Gonzalez has already made 20 appearances for the B workforce this season – registering two assists – and the Blaugrana reportedly need to tie the teenager all the way down to a brand new three-year deal as a reward for his spectacular performances.

The Catalan giants are additionally regarded as keen to combine him into the primary workforce, however in line with AS, Man Metropolis are able to pounce if {the teenager} – son of former Spain worldwide and Metropolis youth coach Fran gonzalez – elects to hunt out a transfer elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the report provides that Metropolis’s pursuit of Gonzalez might be difficult by Ajax‘s curiosity, and Koeman has recognized the teenager as a long-term substitute for Sergio Busquets.

Gonzalez made seven appearances for the Spain Beneath-17 facet between 2018 and 2019, however he’s but to function for the Beneath-19s.