Manchester City-linked Manuel Locatelli open to summer exit

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has opened the door to a possible summer season transfer, with Manchester Metropolis considered concerned about his providers.

The 23-year-old has been in spectacular type at membership degree through the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring 3 times and offering two assists in 26 Serie A appearances.

Man Metropolis are believed to have an curiosity within the Italy worldwide, whereas Actual Madrid and Juventus are each mentioned to be admirers of the central midfielder.

When questioned on his future, Locatelli prompt that he can be open to exploring new alternatives in one of many upcoming switch home windows.

“I do not know if this can be my final 12 months right here or what the long run holds for me. When, and if, there are alternatives, we are going to consider all of them collectively,” Locatelli advised Corriere dello Sport.

“Enjoying overseas is an possibility for me and in the meanwhile I am not excluding something. It is a part of my job and it implies that I’ve raised my degree. Sure certificates of esteem and curiosity from massive golf equipment enhance my motivations and make me perceive I am heading in the right direction.”

Locatelli has a contract with Sassuolo till the summer season of 2023.