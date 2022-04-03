Manchester City Liverpool EPL Brentford Burnley Chelsea

Liverpool completed their 119-day mission to remove Manchester City from the top of the English Premier League.

It only lasted a few hours.

The status quo was finally upheld in what was promised to be another entertaining battle for the title after two giants from north-west England defeated relegation-charged opponents on Saturday.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Fabinho took Liverpool to 10 consecutive wins in the league.

That means the city dropped out of first place for the first time since December 4 – but not for long.

Pep Guardiola’s team kicked off at Burnley barely 30 minutes later, took the lead after five minutes through Kevin de Bruyne, and won 2–0. Ilke Gundogan scored the second goal…