Manchester City, Liverpool split points in top-of-the-table clash

Manchester City and Liverpool met in a battle between first and second in the Premier League on Sunday, and the match lived up to much of its hype en route to a 2-2 draw.

Separating the teams, the two sides showed why they are the elite pairing in England’s top flight. City jumped out of the gate on the front foot, with Kevin de Bruyne scoring in the fifth minute of the game’s frenzied opening half. Undeterred, Liverpool equalized eight minutes later through Diogo Jota after some good work from Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sky Blues took the lead again in the first half as Gabriel Jesus caught the entire Liverpool defense sleeping in the 36th minute.

However, the Reds once again got a leveler, this…