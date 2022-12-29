- Manchester City offers a reciprocal deal to MilanKoora
- Manchester City wants to lure Liao with a fantastic salary!hihi2
- Manchester City is planning an exciting exchange deal for LeahSport 360 Saudi
- An expensive sacrifice from Manchester City to complete an exciting swap dealKoora
- Manchester City is preparing a reciprocal deal with Milan to include Rafael Liaothe seventh day
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Manchester City offers a reciprocal deal to Milan – Koura
By
Posted on