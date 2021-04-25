Manchester City ‘planning summer move for Ben Foster’

Watford’s Ben Foster emerges as a summer time goal for Manchester Metropolis, in response to a report.

Manchester Metropolis are reportedly eager to convey Watford‘s Ben Foster to the Etihad Stadium throughout this summer time’s switch window.

The 38-year-old has made 22 Championship appearances for the Hornets throughout the 2020-21 marketing campaign however has not featured within the second tier of English soccer for the reason that begin of January.

Foster has a contract at Vicarage Street till subsequent June, however in response to The Solar, Man Metropolis are eager to signal the Englishman within the upcoming market.

The report claims that the Residents view the previous Manchester United goalkeeper as the perfect candidate to fill the back-up place to Ederson, with Zack Steffen probably being loaned out subsequent time period.

Foster has featured on 364 events within the Premier League throughout spells with Man United, Watford, Birmingham Metropolis and West Bromwich Albion.

Man United are considered planning an identical transfer, with the Purple Devils mentioned to be eyeing Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton on a free switch.