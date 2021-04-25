LATEST

Manchester City ‘planning summer move for Ben Foster’ –

Avatar
By
Posted on
Manchester City 'planning summer move for Ben Foster' -

Watford’s Ben Foster emerges as a summer time goal for Manchester Metropolis, in response to a report.

Manchester Metropolis are reportedly eager to convey Watford‘s Ben Foster to the Etihad Stadium throughout this summer time’s switch window.

The 38-year-old has made 22 Championship appearances for the Hornets throughout the 2020-21 marketing campaign however has not featured within the second tier of English soccer for the reason that begin of January.

Foster has a contract at Vicarage Street till subsequent June, however in response to The Solar, Man Metropolis are eager to signal the Englishman within the upcoming market.

The report claims that the Residents view the previous Manchester United goalkeeper as the perfect candidate to fill the back-up place to Ederson, with Zack Steffen probably being loaned out subsequent time period.

Foster has featured on 364 events within the Premier League throughout spells with Man United, Watford, Birmingham Metropolis and West Bromwich Albion.

Man United are considered planning an identical transfer, with the Purple Devils mentioned to be eyeing Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton on a free switch.

ID:444718:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2487:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
56
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
50
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top