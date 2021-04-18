Manchester City ‘suffer blow in Jose Gimenez pursuit’

LATEST

Manchester Metropolis reportedly undergo a blow of their pursuit of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, who has no plans to depart the Spanish capital.

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez reportedly has no plans to depart the membership amid hyperlinks with Manchester Metropolis.

The Uruguay worldwide is but to pen an extension on his present deal on the Wanda Metropolitano, which expires in 2023, and each Chelsea and Man Metropolis have been linked with a summer time swoop for the defender.

Gimenez is generally one of many first names on the Atletico crew sheet, however he has endured a irritating season with accidents below Diego Simeone, beginning simply 16 La Liga video games.

Nevertheless, Model stories that Gimenez shouldn’t be desirous about a departure from the membership, which means that Man Metropolis must look elsewhere of their seek for defensive reinforcements.

The report provides that the 26-year-old is hoping to make up for misplaced time within the 2021-22 marketing campaign, and he feels at house within the Spanish capital, despite the truth that a number of golf equipment throughout Europe are taking an curiosity.

Gimenez has made a complete of 213 appearances for Atletico since arriving from Danubio in 2013, profitable one La Liga title and one Europa League in that point.

