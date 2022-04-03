Manchester City take Premier League lead with victory over Burnley (VIDEO)

The Skyblues reclaimed a Premier League spot with a 0–2 win at Burnley, when Liverpool were provisionally top of the table after their win in the afternoon.
TookThat title race is breathtaking in the Premier League with two candidates engaged in a ruthless battle / In fact, Manchester City and Liverpool only account for a small margin. Skyblues ranks first with 73 units while Red is second with 72 points on the clock.

Liverpool were also the championship leaders for a few hours this Saturday, thanks to their 2-0 win over Watford. However, Kevin de Bruyne and his teammates won at Burnley a few hours later to take the lead in the Premier League.

