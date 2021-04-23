LATEST

Manchester City team news: Injury, suspension list vs.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero pictured in February 2021

Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Manchester Metropolis’s newest harm and suspension information forward of Sunday’s EFL Cup remaining with Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester Metropolis will aspire to say their first piece of silverware of the season after they face off towards Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s EFL Cup remaining at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola‘s facet are now not within the working for an unprecedented quadruple, however this weekend supplies them with an impressive alternative to carry the EFL Cup for the fourth yr working.

The Residents head into this recreation on the again of a slim 2-1 success over Aston Villa within the Premier League, throughout which Phil Foden and Rodri scored after John McGinn‘s first-minute opener.

Right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Man Metropolis’s newest harm and suspension information forward of the ultimate.

Standing: Main doubt
Sort of harm: Muscular
Potential return date: April 25 (vs. Spurs)

The injury-plagued Sergio Aguero is enduring one other spell on the sidelines with a niggling muscular subject, and with the Argentine not being able to face Villa in midweek, he’s dealing with a race to be match for the cup remaining.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne pictured in action against Chelsea in the FA Cup on April 17, 2021© Reuters

Standing: Out
Sort of harm: Ankle
Potential return date: Unknown

Kevin De Bruyne suffered an ankle harm throughout his facet’s defeat to former membership Chelsea within the FA Cup semi-finals. Guardiola has provided a optimistic replace on the playmaker’s situation, however he doesn’t suppose that De Bruyne will likely be prepared for the ultimate.

MAN CITY’S SUSPENSION LIST

John Stones in action for Man City on February 7, 2021© Reuters

Return date: April 28 (vs. Paris Saint-Germain)

John Stones obtained his marching orders towards Villa for a excessive problem on Jacob Ramsey, and with the defender now set to serve a home suspension, he is not going to be out there for Sunday’s remaining.

