Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid – Football Match Report – April 5, 2022

Phil Foden netted Kevin de Bruyne for a crucial goal as Manchester City beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in their Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result was that City had to go out against an Atletico side that had traveled to England clearly aimed at denying Pep Guardiola’s side’s chances.

The match between the defending Premier League and LaLiga champions saw the hosts dominate their possession and chances in the opening 45 minutes, with the visitors hitting material defense and counter-attack as there were no scores in the first half.

– Dawson: Foden, City thwart Simeone’s Atleti in first leg

– ESPN+ audience guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

Man City continued to put pressure on the Atleti defense with Ilke at the start of the second half…