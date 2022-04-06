Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid – Football Match Report – April 6, 2022

Phil Foden set up Kevin De Bruyne for a crucial goal as Manchester City beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a result City had to eek out against an Atletico side who had clearly travelled to England with the aim of simply denying Pep Guardiola’s side opportunities.

The match between the reigning Premier League and LaLiga champions saw the hosts dominate possession and chances in the opening 45 minutes, with the visitors content to defend and hit on the counter-attack as the first half ended scoreless.

Man City continued to pressure the Atleti defence early in the second half, with Ilkay…