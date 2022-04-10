Manchester City vs Liverpool live streaming online: When and where to watch

Manchester City vs Liverpool live streaming and online details: Manchester City and Liverpool’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday is a game that every player wants to be involved in, City midfielder Phil Foden said ahead of the highly anticipated encounter. But for Liverpool manager, Juergen Klopp said Sunday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Manchester City will be no different from any other match and the German does not expect champions City to be under more pressure.