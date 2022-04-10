Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction, Difference, Line: Expert Reveals 10 Premier League Picks For April 2022

This Sunday is the most important English Premier League match of the season when Manchester City host liverpool With first place on the line at the Etihad Stadium. Defending champions City (23-4-3) are just one point ahead of the top of the EPL table as Liverpool (22-6-2) lead 10 consecutive EPL wins. They are the clear top two in the league, and with eight weeks left in the season, it likely decides the title. Liverpool lead the league in goals, with the Nationals second, while City have allowed the fewest and the Reds are just behind. The teams drew 2–2 in their first matchup of the season at Anfield in October. They meet again in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend and could end up…