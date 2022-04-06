Manchester City’s Phil Foden foils Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid master class ahead of season-defining week

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – For about 70 minutes, Atletico Madrid put on a Diego Simeone master class at the Etihad Stadium. And then came Phil Foden.

The 21-year-old England midfielder was introduced in the 68th minute, and less than 90 seconds later Manchester City were 1–0 up and on their way to a perfect start for the 10-day period, which was their Definition could be abolished. Season.

It is Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League, followed by the return leg in Madrid the following Tuesday, then the FA Cup semi-final with Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday. In just 20 minutes here, Foden made his case for starting them all.

He was such a gap in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League that when the final whistle went, goal scorer Kevin de Bruyne, …