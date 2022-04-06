Manchester City’s success against Atletico Madrid

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND — After a while, feeling bored, cold and wet, Ederson decided to go for a walk. The Manchester City goalkeeper spent 20 minutes dutifully defending his penalty area. He had checked the four corners for danger. He didn’t get anything. Seeing some danger on the horizon, he gazed, staring from afar. Nothing there either.

And so, out of laziness, he wandered further. He was all alone. There was no one else in his half field. Manchester City’s central defenders, who served as their sly sentries, were now stationed deep in the Atletico Madrid area, positions that were more habitually occupied by Elfin attacking midfielders.

As he approached the halfway line, Oderson slowed down a bit. He had the air of a man who…