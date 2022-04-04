Manchester Marathon 2022 in pictures: A blue sky, hilarious outfits and a big smile

Fantastic weather conditions and the event’s spring return put many people in a good mood

Thousands gathered under the spectacular Manchester sun for the city’s famous marathon as it returned to its normal spring setting.

Therme Manchester Marathon 2022 begins this Sunday, April 3 at 9 a.m., with a beautiful Manx sun warming the cold streets – a pleasant mix for runners, even if it’s chilly in the starting zone. Over 20,000 people entered the start line at dawn, starting with four elite wheelchair racers started after 9 a.m. by Peter Hooks of the New Order.

He was followed by about 60 elite runners competing for personal bests, with some hoping to qualify to represent England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham…