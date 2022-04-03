Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City: Foxse hurts hosts Champions League hopes

Fred has scored four goals this season, his best comeback for Manchester United

Manchester United suffered another setback in their fight for a place in the Champions League as they were held at Old Trafford by Leicester.

The loss could have been worse for Ralph Rangnick’s men as Leicester were denied a potential winner by 10 minutes after referee Andre Mariner was screened by the video assistant referee, with Mariner hitting James Madison’s attempt was overturned. Creation.

United may consider themselves lucky to have scored one.

After a dull opening period, Kelechi Iheanacho made a fine opener in the 63rd minute when he met a brilliant Madison left wing cross with a brilliant diving header that sent the ball back into the far corner.

The advantage of foxes persisted …