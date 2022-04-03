Manchester United and Leicester City draw 1-1 in the Premier League

Manchester United And Leicester City They were tied 1-1 in a match on Match Day 31 of the Premier League at Old Trafford this Saturday, 2 April. For Manchester United The goal was scored by Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (on 66 minutes). For Leicester City Kelechi Ihanacho (at 63 min) scored the goal.

Manchester United will face Everton on the next date, while Leicester City will face Crystal Palace.

In the following graph you can see the team formation, changes, main events of the match and the standings.

Classification for the International Cup

The first four of the competition will enter the Champions League; Fifth will qualify for Europa League and sixth for play…