Manchester United 'approach Lazio to discuss Sergej

Manchester United 'approach Lazio to discuss Sergej

Manchester United reportedly lately made an enquiry for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Manchester United reportedly lately made contact with Lazio to investigate about Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 26-year-old has been in spectacular type for his Italian membership through the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring eight objectives and registering 11 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Milinkovic-Savic has lengthy been linked with a transfer away from Lazio, however he has greater than three years left to run on his contract with the Serie A giants.

In keeping with journalist Jonathan Shrager, Man United are long-term admirers of the Serbia worldwide and lately enquired concerning the central midfielder.

Shrager, although, claims that Manchester Metropolis and Chelsea are additionally keen on Milinkovic-Savic, whereas quite a lot of Serie A and La Liga golf equipment are mentioned to be retaining an in depth eye on him.

The Serbian has scored 47 objectives and registered 38 assists in 243 appearances for I Biancocelesti since arriving from Genk in August 2015.

