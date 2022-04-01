Manchester United clarify Mason Greenwood’s position ‘unchanged’

Image via Getty

Manchester United have clarified that there has been no change in Mason Greenwood’s position at the club.

The 21-year-old was trending on social media when some fans pointed out that his profile was still visible on the club’s website, prompting some speculation that he may be reinstated.

Greenwood was suspended from playing or training by United following his arrest in January by UK police in connection with the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.

He was later released on bail and a statement was made from the club at the time…