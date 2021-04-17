LATEST

Manchester United ‘considering summer move for Wesley Fofana’

Leicester Metropolis centre-back Wesley Fofana is a switch goal for Manchester United, in keeping with a report.

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating making a transfer for Leicester Metropolis centre-back Wesley Fofana throughout this summer time’s switch window.

The 20-year-old has impressed throughout his first season in England, making 29 appearances in all competitions, together with 21 outings within the Premier League.

Fofana has a contract on the King Energy Stadium till June 2025, inserting the Foxes in a robust place in terms of the defender’s future.

In accordance with Foot Market, Man United are admirers of the Frenchman and will try and signal him forward of the 2021-22 marketing campaign.

The report, although, claims that the Purple Devils might battle to agree a payment with Leicester, who’re thought to have paid within the area of £30m to carry him to the membership final October.

Fofana missed 5 league video games in a row throughout February on account of a thigh drawback however has now been concerned in his facet’s final 5 top-flight fixtures.

