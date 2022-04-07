Manchester United finalize Eric ten Haig’s appointment

Manchester United are set to finalize the appointment of Erik ten Haig as the club’s next manager, sources have told ESPN.

Ten Haig, 52, who was interviewed by United last month, was on the four-man shortlist along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui. Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann were ruled out unavailable due to their commitment to their current employers.

Sources in England and the Netherlands have told ESPN that United have settled on Ten Haag as their new manager and the Ajax manager is ready to leave the Dutch champions to take over at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

United search for new manager