Manchester United forward Eric Cantona inducted into the Cantona Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona has now been inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Premier League. Please tell that he has become the third player to join here. The league said on Tuesday that former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry. It should be noted here that Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league matches for Old Trafford Club.

For your information, please tell that the Frenchman, who won the First Division title in 1991–92 with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 at the age of 30. “I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised,” Cantona told the Premier League website. “I would be surprised if I was elected!” “I have been fortunate to play in this team, with amazing players, an amazing manager and amazing fans.”

However, it should be noted here that Cantona is 54 years old and is also remembered for the infamous “kung-fu” kick that he launched at Crystal Palace fan after being sent to Selhurst Park in January 1995. Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer and former France international Henri, was inducted into the Hall of Fame last month.