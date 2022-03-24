Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston retires aged 23

Manchester United youth team goalkeeper Paul Woolston has retired at the age of 23.

Woolston joined the club from Newcastle United in 2018 and signed a one-year contract extension last summer.

Before writing that extension in July, Woolston underwent two operations in March and April after sustaining a hip injury.

“It’s been really hard to retire at just 23, but I feel a lot more positive now,” Woolston said.

“I am really proud of what I have achieved, many people dream of playing football at this level. Of course, I would have loved to go further, but it is an absolute honor to represent Manchester United during my time here. ,

United has created a “robust support program” for Woolston and a “diversity…