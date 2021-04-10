LATEST

Manchester United ‘handed boost in Pau Torres pursuit’

Manchester United are reportedly handed a boost in their pursuit of Villarreal’s Pau Torres, with the Spanish club willing to accept a lower figure of £43m.

Manchester United could supposedly sign Villarreal‘s Pau Torres for less than his €65m (£56m) release clause this summer.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought to be on the lookout for a long-term partner for Harry Maguire, Torres is reportedly one of the six names on the Red Devils’ defensive wishlist for the summer.

With the Villarreal man contracted to the Yellow Submarine until 2024, Unai emery‘s side can afford to play hardball over a fee, but United may be able to strike a deal for a lower figure than his reported release clause.

According to ESPN, Villarreal will be happy to part ways with Torres for a fee closer to €50m (£43m), as they accept that he wants to move on in his career and join a leading European club.

However, the report adds that United would have to fend off interest from Real Madrid to secure Torres’s signature, although the prospect of a cut-price deal could persuade the Red Devils to step up their pursuit of the 24-year-old, who is said to be their primary defensive target.

Torres has made 34 appearances for Villarreal across all competitions this season, netting twice in La Liga and once in the Europa League.

