Manchester United hold talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag over managerial role

Manchester United hold talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag over managerial role

Manchester United have spoken to Ajax boss Eric ten Haig as the Old Trafford club advances its search for a permanent manager, the PA news agency understands.

Ralph Rangnik was handed the reins on an interim basis in November after the sacking of 1999 triple hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after nearly three years in charge.

United are looking to appoint his permanent successor before the summer and are planning to talk to several candidates, Ten Haag had met with the Premier League club as part of that process.

The 52-year-old Dutchman has been at the helm of the Johan Cruyff Arena since 2017 after coaching Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II and Utrecht.

Ajax are currently at the top of the Eredivisie standings as Ten Haig looks to win the league title for the third time…

