Manchester United 'in advanced talks with Raphael Varane'

Manchester United 'in advanced talks with Raphael Varane'

Manchester United reportedly enter superior talks to signal Actual Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who is because of turn into a free agent in the summertime of 2022.

Manchester United are reportedly in superior talks to signal Actual Madrid centre-back Raphael varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considered looking for a long-term defensive accomplice for Harry Maguire, and Varane has supposedly been earmarked because the main candidate for that function.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman is out of contract on the Bernabeu in 2022, and if he refuses to commit his future to the membership, Actual are anticipated to promote him this summer time slightly than watch him go away for nothing on the finish of subsequent season.

In line with Spanish outlet The seashore bar, talks between the 2 events over a deal for Varane are at a really superior stage, with the previous Lens man understood to be eager on a transfer to the Premier League.

Los Blancos are thought to have slapped a £60m price ticket on Varane’s head, however they might supposedly be persuaded to decrease their asking worth with the intention to recoup a payment for the 27-year-old this summer time.

Varane has scored two objectives from 36 appearances throughout all competitions for Zinedine Zidane‘s aspect this time period, however he missed each of Actual Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final legs with Liverpool after testing optimistic for coronavirus.

