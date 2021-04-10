LATEST

Manchester United 'in the running for Paulo Dybala'

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala remains a transfer target for Manchester United, according to a report.

Manchester United are reportedly firmly in the running to sign Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.

The 27-year-old has struggled with a troublesome knee problem during the 2020-21 campaign and has managed just four goals in 17 appearances for the Old Lady this term.

A recent report claimed that the Italian champions were keen to offload the attacker as soon as possible, with his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2022.

The Argentina international appears unlikely to pen a fresh contract in Turin, meaning that he is expected to be sold in the upcoming market as Andrea Pirlo‘s side fear losing him on a free transfer.

According to FC Inter News, Man United are interested in signing the forward during this summer’s transfer window but are not prepared to meet his €60m (£52m) asking price.

The report claims that the Red Devils could therefore attempt to negotiate a swap deal involving Paul pogba, who continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Dybala has scored 99 goals and registered 40 assists in 245 appearances for Juve since joining the club from Palmero in July 2015.

