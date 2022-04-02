Manchester United Leicester English Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United suffered another setback in their bid to secure Champions League qualification for next season after a 1-1 draw with Leicester at home in the English Premier League on Saturday .

Ronaldo, who helped Portugal qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday, missed the game at Old Trafford with flu-like symptoms and United missed the lead of their top-scorer.

United needed a rare goal from Fred to score a point, the defensive midfielder scoring in the 66th – three minutes after Kelechi Iheanacho broke the deadlock with a diving header for Leicester.

United look unlikely to save a place in the Champions League from the wreck of a season in which the team is already out of every cup…