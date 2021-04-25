LATEST

Manchester United, Liverpool ready to compete for Andrea

Manchester United and Liverpool might battle for Torino ahead Andrea Belotti this summer season, in accordance with a report.

Manchester United and Liverpool might reportedly lock horns for the signature of Torino ahead Andrea Belotti throughout this summer season’s switch window.

The 27-year-old has once more been in spectacular kind for his Italian membership in the course of the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring 12 targets and contributing seven assists in 29 Serie A appearances.

Belotti’s present deal is because of expire subsequent June, although, and a latest report claimed that he might be obtainable for as little as €25m (£21.6m) this summer season regardless of having a launch clause of €100m (£86.5m).

In response to Tuttosport, Man United and Liverpool are each excited about bringing the Italy worldwide to the Premier League within the upcoming market.

Chelsea, AC Milan and Inter Milan have additionally been credited with an curiosity in Belotti, who has scored 104 targets in 222 appearances for Torino since arriving from Palermo in 2015.

Man United are mentioned to be eager to signal a brand new ahead as a possible alternative for Edinson Cavani, whereas Liverpool are additionally believed to be decided so as to add one other attacker to their squad this summer season.

