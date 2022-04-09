Manchester United lost to Everton and walked away from qualifying for the Champions League

Beyond dominating during 90 minutes, Manchester United couldn’t be with Everton, and fell 1-0 at Goodison Park. In this way the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo remains in seventh place in the Premier League and Turns away from chances of entering the Champions LeagueSomething that might drown the “Red Devils” in the end.

Despite being able to tie on several occasions, DT Ralph Rangnick’s team won a bad image Against an Everton that is deep in the table, in a fight to stay in the top flight of English football.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action at the game that his team lost as a visitor Rui Vieira – AP

beyond result The spectators dominated the entire match.Feather…