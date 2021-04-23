Manchester United ‘make contact with Cristiano Ronaldo over

Manchester United reportedly make contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes over a attainable summer season reunion with the Juventus attacker.

Manchester United have reportedly touched base with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s agent as they purpose to carry the Juventus attacker again to Previous Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is but to pen an extension on his Juve contract previous 2022, and he’s being tipped to finish his affiliation with the Previous Woman following their elimination from the Champions League by the hands of Porto.

Ronaldo has been linked with returns to both Man United or Actual Madrid, however Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has dominated his facet out of the operating to land their former attacker.

Juve chief Fabio Paratici had beforehand quashed rumours of a summer season exit for Ronaldo, however in accordance with Gazzetta dello Sport, the 36-year-old is open to a departure after a irritating marketing campaign, and Man United have been in touch along with his agent Jorge Mendes.

The report provides that Ronaldo must take a big hit on his £27m yearly wages, however he could be prepared to take action so as to seal a return to Previous Trafford, and Juve are glad to simply accept a cut-price determine of £26m for the attacker.

The Portugal worldwide has scored 32 objectives and arrange 4 extra throughout all competitions this season, and his first spell at Man United noticed him amass 118 objectives from 292 appearances between 2003 and 2009.