Manchester United make shocking approach for Everton forward Richardson – Paper Talk | Transfer Center News

All the major news and transfer rumours from Saturday’s national newspapers…

daily Express

Manchester United have made a shocking approach to Everton forward Richardson, according to reports, but face competition from another club.

Antonio Rudiger’s possible move to Juventus has hit rocks over the defender’s wage demands.

Shaun Wright-Phillips thinks Erling Haaland would be the “right” signing for Manchester City rather than rekindle their interest in Harry Kane.

Arsenal are reportedly set to cut their loss this summer on Nicolas Pepe, who spent a club-record £72m on the winger three years ago.