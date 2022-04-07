Manchester United may have first disagreement with Eric ten Haag – Tyrone Marshall

The starting gun has been fired in a busy few months for Manchester United, with the appointment of a new manager following a significant upheaval within the squad.

United know they need to appoint a new manager as soon as possible so that potential transfer targets know who they will play for next season and it looks like Erik ten Haag will be the man.

The 52-year-old will be tasked with transferring his progressive and flashy style of play to United at Ajax and will be busy this summer trying to sign players who fit that approach.

Read more: United working on Calvin Phillips transfer

United will lose up to four first-team players on free transfers in a few months and more could follow through the exit door. There are new arrivals…