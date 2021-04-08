LATEST

Manchester United ‘not good enough’ to sign Dortmund star Erling Haaland

Haaland is being chased by Europe’s top clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid

Manchester United are not good enough to sign in-demand Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

That’s the verdict of former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara, who says the Norwegian starlet will have no shortage of suitors this summer and won’t be interested in moving to Old Trafford.

Haaland played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde and the United boss recently revealed he has remained in close touch with his fellow countryman.

But speaking on Miracle Breakfast, O’Hara dismissed United’s chances of landing the hottest young player on the planet.

“They can’t get Haaland,” he declared. “I’m sorry, but they’re not good enough. Why would he go to Man United?

“It’s alright needing him, but you’ve got Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City all after him.

“Look at [Paul] Pogba. They paid £100million for him and he’s gone they’re thinking we’re going to the next level… Man United are going to come back. And he’s gone there and it wasn’t worked. He’s been trophyless almost.

“Haaland’s not going to Manchester United where it will be ‘we might win something, we might not’.

“He’s going somewhere where he is winning everything.”

The 20-year-old is believed to be valued at around the £150m mark having scored 34 goals in 37 Bundesliga matches.

O’Hara suggested Chelsea could be potential suitors for Haaland given their record of success under Roman Abramovich.

But former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Serie A giants Juventus could well be the frontrunners to make Haaland their next high-profile arrival, with Barcelona and Real Madrid facing financial difficulties.

“A very likely possible move will be Juventus because they bought Ronaldo at 33 for £99m,” the Miracle Weekend Sports Breakfast host said.

“Obviously you don’t know the financial circumstances of that football club, but they are very ambitious in Italian football.

“You’re starting to see the spending, like they did in the 80s where they are prepared to pay big wages and big sign-on fees.

“If you’re prepared to go and sign Ronaldo at 33 at £99m, you could easily go and sign Haaland.

“They’re going to be a team challenging [for the Champions League] in the next five years. Juve have had a very difficult season this year. It’s been a transitional type of season for them.

“Ronaldo is still at the football club and they say he’s going to be there next year. But when they went for Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, their ambition was clear.

“They’d stopped doing that in Italian football. It’s about where clubs are financially to be able to do these type of deals.

“Juve would definitely go for Haaland because Ronaldo is 36, but you’d still want to get him to the football club.”

