Manchester United player ratings vs Everton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho bad – Samuel Lakhhurst

David De Gea

Anthony could not do anything about Gordon’s goal. The alert and nothing else to do was there to tip Richardson’s shot. 6

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Started off decently and then he showed Richardson inside for the opening goal. Quite curious but lacking in quality. 5

Victor Lindelof

United appears to be the most organized of the defenders but Everton sometimes fall victim to their lack of physicality. 5

Harry Maguire

Unfortunately with a shot from Gordon, which went over him, but against such opposition, he could take the ball forward, but rarely. 5

alex tels

Another uninspired performance from a back-up left-back. The odds corner was fine but Tails looked like he was a squad player. 5

Nemanja Matic

The humbly challenged Alex Iwobi…