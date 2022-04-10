Manchester United player ratings vs Everton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho bad – Samuel Lakhhurst

David De Gea
Anthony could not do anything about Gordon’s goal. The alert and nothing else to do was there to tip Richardson’s shot. 6
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Started off decently and then he showed Richardson inside for the opening goal. Quite curious but lacking in quality. 5
Victor Lindelof
United appears to be the most organized of the defenders but Everton sometimes fall victim to their lack of physicality. 5
Read more: Rangnik’s message to Donny van de Beekie
Harry Maguire
Unfortunately with a shot from Gordon, which went over him, but against such opposition, he could take the ball forward, but rarely. 5
alex tels
Another uninspired performance from a back-up left-back. The odds corner was fine but Tails looked like he was a squad player. 5
Nemanja Matic
The humbly challenged Alex Iwobi…
Read Full News