Manchester United ‘preparing to step up Nikola Milenkovic

Manchester United are reportedly nonetheless all for signing Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic throughout this summer season’s switch window.

The 23-year-old’s contract together with his Italian membership is because of expire subsequent June, and he has been persistently linked with a transfer away over the previous couple of months.

A current report claimed that Man United had cooled their curiosity within the Serbia worldwide as they had been eager to pursue different targets within the upcoming market.

Nevertheless, based on The Solar, the 20-time English champions are making ready to step up their pursuit of the central defender within the coming weeks.

The report claims that Milenkovic won’t be signing a brand new cope with Fiorentina, and the Serie A outfit have set an asking worth of £38m.

Liverpool have additionally beforehand been credited with an curiosity within the former Partizan teen, who has scored 3 times and registered one help in 28 Serie A appearances this season.