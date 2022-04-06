Manchester United ready to announce Erik ten Haag as next manager, say sources

Manchester United are set to announce the appointment of Erik ten Haag as the club’s next manager, sources have told ESPN.

The 52-year-old, who was interviewed by United last month, was on the four-man shortlist along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui along with Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Bayern’s Julian Nagelsmann. Munich were ruled out as being out of reach due to commitment to their existing clubs.

Ten Haig currently directs Ajax, in which Mexican Edson Alvarez plays. Getty Images

Sources in England and the Netherlands have told ESPN that United have decided to hire Ten Haag as their new manager and former…