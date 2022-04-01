Manchester United release Mason Greenwood update amid uncertainty

Several fans spotted him on the club’s website this week.

Manchester United have issued an update on Mason Greenwood amid uncertainty from club fans and the wider football world.

Several reports emerged during the week of fans being able to see Greenwood on the Man United website after the player was dropped from the team following his arrest.

The club was asked about the situation, and ensured that Greenwood is still a Man United player, and that only part of his profile was removed from the club’s app.

Manchester United on Mason Greenwood

according to this talkSPORTThe club said: “Soon after he was removed from the team in January we removed his profile from the club app.

“This was meant to remove Mason from the interactive elements of the app, such as …