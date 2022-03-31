Manchester United say Mason Greenwood’s status ‘unchanged’ and social media speculation on reinstatement not true

Manchester United have clarified that there has been no change in Mason Greenwood’s position at the club.

The 21-year-old was trending on social media when some fans pointed out that his profile was still visible on the club’s website, prompting some speculation that he may be reinstated.

AFP Greenwood will not play for Man United or train ‘until further notice’

Greenwood was suspended from playing or training by United following the forward’s arrest by police in January in connection with the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.

He was later released on bail and a statement from the club at the time stated that he would be unavailable to the club until further notice.

United has responded to the claims…