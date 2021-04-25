Manchester United to bring Tom Heaton back to Old Trafford?

Manchester United may re-sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton this summer season, in line with a report.

The 35-year-old has not made a single first-team look for Villa throughout the 2020-21 season, having misplaced his primary place to Emiliano Martinez.

Heaton’s contract at Villa Park is because of expire on the finish of June, and in line with The Solar, Man United are contemplating bringing the Englishman again to Previous Trafford.

The report claims that the Crimson Devils need one other skilled stopper to reach this summer season because of the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Sergio romero and Lee Grant.

David De Gea and Dean Henderson have been competing for the primary spot on the membership this time period, and the latter is at present answerable for the gloves.

Heaton represented Man United between 2002 and 2010 however by no means made a first-team look for the membership.

The three-time England worldwide has performed 116 instances within the Premier League, although, throughout his time with Burnley and Villa.