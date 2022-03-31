Manchester United to play at MCG, Melbourne Cricket Ground

International football superpower Manchester United is set to play two matches at the MCG this July.

As revealed by NCA Newswire in February, the Red Devils will tour Australia as part of their pre-season tour, details of which will be revealed on Thursday.

United will play A-League side Melbourne Victory and Premier League rival Crystal Palace on 15 and 19 July respectively. Tickets are on sale from 2 p.m. (AEDT) on April 4.

“Our matches in Melbourne will be a wonderful opportunity for international fans to see their favorite players up close on the exciting program of the Games,”…