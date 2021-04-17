LATEST

Manchester United to rival Chelsea for Torino’s Andrea

Manchester United to rival Chelsea for Torino's Andrea

Manchester United reportedly be a part of the race to signal Torino striker Andrea Belotti, however they may face competitors from the likes of Chelsea, Roma and Napoli.

Manchester United might reportedly flip their consideration to Torino striker Andrea Belotti of their seek for a brand new centre-forward.

The Purple Devils are being closely linked with big-money strikes for Erling Braut Haaland and Harry Kane this summer time, though each quantity nines wouldn’t be anticipated to depart Borussia Dortmund or Tottenham Hotspur for lower than £100m.

With golf equipment throughout the globe nonetheless reeling from the monetary impression of the coronavirus pandemic, Chelsea – additionally believed to be within the race for Haaland – have supposedly earmarked Belotti as a less expensive various.

Now, Tuttosport declare that Man United are able to rival Chelsea for Belotti’s signature, and Torino are ready to just accept a charge across the €25m (£21m) mark regardless of his €100m (£86.5m) launch clause.

The 27-year-old’s present cope with Torino expires in 2022, so the membership could be anticipated to let him depart this summer time reasonably than stroll away without spending a dime in a years’ time, and the report provides that fellow Serie A golf equipment Naples, Roma and Fiorentina are all holding an in depth eye on the scenario.

Belotti has scored 12 targets and arrange six extra for Torino within the 2020-21 Serie A marketing campaign.

