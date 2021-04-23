Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur ‘learn Sam Johnstone

West Bromwich Albion reportedly set an asking value of £10m for Sam Johnstone, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has impressed for the struggling Baggies in the course of the 2020-21 marketing campaign and is anticipated to maneuver on this summer time even when the membership are capable of keep within the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur are mentioned to have a long-standing curiosity within the Englishman, whereas Manchester United are additionally regarded as contemplating re-signing the stopper throughout this summer time’s switch window.

In accordance with the Night Normal, the Baggies have positioned an asking value of £10m on Johnstone, who has conceded 60 occasions in 31 Premier League appearances this time period, preserving six clear sheets within the course of.

Tottenham are believed to be in search of both competitors or a substitute for present primary Hugo lloris, whereas Man United may probably permit David De Gea to go away this summer time.

Johnstone’s present deal on the Hawthorns is because of expire subsequent June.