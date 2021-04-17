Manchester United vs. Burnley injury, suspension

Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest damage and suspension information forward of Sunday’s Premier League conflict between Manchester United and Burnley.

Manchester United might transfer 12 factors away from fifth place with a fifth consecutive Premier League victory when Burnley go to Outdated Trafford on Sunday.

Burnley boast a powerful report on this fixture in recent times, although, and right here Sports activities Mole rounds up the most recent workforce information for each golf equipment.

© Reuters

MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Phil Jones (knee), Anthony Martial (knee)

Uncertain: Eric Bailly (coronavirus), Marcus Rashford (foot)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

BURNLEY

Out: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Robbie Brady (Achilles), Kevin Lengthy (calf)

Uncertain: Nick Pope (shoulder), Dwight McNeil (knock), Jay Rodriguez (private)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wooden, Vydra

Video prediction

Watch the Sports activities Mole Soccer Shorts prediction for this recreation beneath: